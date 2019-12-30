Law enforcement showing zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (DEc. 30, 2019) – With the New Year’s celebration just a couple of days away, Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding party goers they will be showing zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving. Additional law enforcement efforts will be in effect locally and statewide.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County law enforcement reminds residents there are a number of resources available to get home safely with many area bars also offering safe alternatives.

According to a recent post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, there will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired, along with the additional law enforcement efforts.

Sweetwater County law enforcement and the Wyoming Highway Patrol encourages citizens to call 911 if they see a drunk driver on the road.