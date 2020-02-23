Law Enforcement to host Special Olympics Jackalope Jump

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) – The Rock Springs Police Department has announced the first-ever Jackalope Jump event in Rock Springs taking place on March 7 at the Wataha Park Pavilion Fishing Pond.

The Jackalope Jump is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to raise much-needed funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes at the local, area, and state levels by taking an icy dip into freezing waters.

This fundraising event, sponsored by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Green River Police Department, will benefit Special Olympics of Wyoming.

There will be a total of 20 Jackalope Jumps across Wyoming this year. Individual jumpers must raise the minimum amount of $100 to earn the privilege of taking the plunge. If joining as a team of five or more, each person on the team is asked to raise at least $50.

Teams or individual jumpers will have the opportunity to choose their “theme” and jump either into the fishing pond, or a pumpkin skin pool. There will be warming huts set up with warm showers, hot chocolate, a food truck, and the WyoRadio Q96 Kruiser will be on-site.

For more information, or to sign up, click here.