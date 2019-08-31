Law Enforcement Working Overtime To Get Impaired Drivers Off The Road

Sweetwater County, WY (8/31/19) – You have been warned. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Sweetwater County law enforcement will be working overtime to get impaired drivers off the roads and to save lives during this Labor Day weekend.

This high-visibility enforcement campaign will include additional enforcement from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River and Rock Springs Police Department’s and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving. There will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired and additional law enforcement on the road, who aim to drastically reduce drunk driving.

“During this year’s Labor Day weekend don’t risk losing your life by drinking and driving. Help make everyone’s holiday safer by driving sober,” said Captain James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“This will be a zero-tolerance effort, so expect to see all Sweetwater County law enforcement out there watching for violations,” said Sheriff John Grossnickle of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.