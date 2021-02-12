Leadership Wyoming class touring Green River and Rock Springs

Leadership Wyoming group in Green River. Submitted photo

February 12, 2021 — Press Release – The Leadership Wyoming class of 2021 is spending three days in Sweetwater County as part of their class work as the group looks forward to a May graduation.

 

The group is in Rock Springs for manufacturing and technology and had a chance to spend two hours in Green River touring the old Union Pacific Depot and also the Tomahawk Hotel.  Green River Mayor Pete Rust welcomed the group with a history lesson on Green River and the downtown area.

Members of the Leadership Wyoming group in the Tomahawk Hotel’s main lobby, listening to one of the three owners of the Tomahawk, Marty Carollo from Green River. Submitted photo

Leadership Wyoming started in 2000 and has had over 800 graduates, including several from Green River and Rock Springs. The groups’ mission is Inspiring Wyoming Leaders through Exploration and Connection.

Southwest Wyoming members of the class include Justin Sax from Green River, Hedi Rubich from Rock Springs, and Brian Gary from Pinedale.

 

