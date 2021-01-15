Leaving running vehicle unattended is illegal in Wyoming

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – It’s illegal in the state of Wyoming to leave a vehicle running unattended.

Advertisement

According to a Facebook post by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, “not only does this violate state statute, more importantly, it gives people an easy opportunity to take your vehicle without consent.”

State Statute 315509 states, “No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.”