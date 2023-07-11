Leftover hunting licenses go on sale Wednesday morning

July 11, 2023 — First come, first-serve leftover hunting licenses go on sale at 8 a.m. tomorrow from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The licenses will be sold on the WGFD website or at any regional office. The leftover licenses are for antelope, elk, and deer following the recent leftover draw.

In a press release, Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager, stated, “Over-the-counter license availability changes each year based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial and leftover draws. The majority of these licenses are in hunt areas in which it may be difficult to obtain access. We encourage hunters to seek permission to hunt prior to purchasing an over-the-counter license,” Doering said.

Hunters buying over-the-counter leftover licenses are encouraged to pay close attention to the area and license type. More information can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.