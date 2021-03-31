Legacy Gym gymnasts take top spots at Wyoming State Gymnastics meet

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2021) – The Legacy Gym gymnastics team, located at 1891 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs, recently competed in the Wyoming State Gymnastics meet in Gillette and performed exceptionally well.

The Level 4 Team took second place, totaling 105.175 points – only falling behind .4 points behind Lander’s Rising Star Gym.

Ava Andrews, the sole Level 8 gymnast for Legacy Gym, placed first with 36 all around points. She scored 8.850 in vault, 9.1 in bars, 8.8 in beam and 9.250 in the floor competition.

By doing so, Andrews qualified for the Region 3 meet, which takes place April 23-25 at Overland Park, Kansas.

In total, Legacy Gym had seven Top 5 finishes at the Wyoming State Gymnastics meet, which took place March 19-21.

Below are the full results from the state gymnastics meet.

Level 3 Team:

Savanna Davies (Ninth Place with 29.725 all around points) – 8.95 in vault, 7.25 in bars, 6.525 in beam and 7 in floor

Hailey Bennett (Tenth Place with 31.75 all around points) – 8.875 in vault, 7.225 in bars, 8.25 in beam and 7.4 in floor

Level 4 Team:

Olivia Davis (First Place with 34.025 all around points) – 8.425 in vault, 8.4 in bars, 8.55 in beam and 8.65 in floor

Carla Whitfield (First place with 35.275 all around points) – 8.2 in vault, 8.45 in bars, 9.3 in beam and 9.325 in floor

Brianna Dale (Second Place with 35.3 all around points) – 8.3 in vault, 9.3 in bars, 8.45 in beam and 9.25 in floor

Riley Meyer (Fourth Place with 33.1 all around points) – 8.325 in vault, 8.85 in bars, 7.3 in beam and 8.625 in floor

Paige Tongate (Seventh Place with 32.55 all around points) – 8 in vault, 8.125 in bars, 8.025 in beam and 8.4 in floor

Ryleigh Hawkins (Ninth place with 29.825 all around points) – 7.95 in vault, 6.925 in bars, 7.05 in beam and 7.9 in floor

Emma Hudson (Tenth Place with 29.6 all around points) – 7.35 in vault, 6.4 in bars, 8.15 in beam and 7.7 in floor

Level 5 Team:

Emily Schaefer (Third Place with 34.25 all around points) – 9 in vault, 8.3 in bars, 7.85 in beam and 9.1 in floor

Blayke Daley (Fifth Place with 32.375 all around points) – 8.65 in vault, 8.05 in bars, 8.175 in beam and 7.5 in floor

Level 8 Team:

