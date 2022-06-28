Legerski to join UW athletic fund raising efforts

Former Wyoming Cowgirl Head Basketball Coach Joe Legerski (University of Wyoming photo)

June 28, 2022 — University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman has announced that former Cowgirl basketball coach and Sweetwater County native Joe Legerski is joining the fundraising efforts for UW Athletics’ “Difference Makers Campaign.” The campaign’s goal is to raise more than $20 million in private gifts to help fund the renovation of War Memorial Stadium’s West Side and to renovate and construct a new Corbett Pool.

“We felt the opportunity to add Coach Legerski to our fundraising team for these two important projects gave us another highly-respected person in our state to aid in communicating the significance of these projects,” said Burman. “Joe, of course, has a great perspective on our athletics program and our state as a successful coach here at UW, an alumnus of the university, and as a Wyoming native, having grown up in Rock Springs. He is an individual who cares passionately about UW and cares passionately about our Wyoming fan base, and he felt that he could be an added asset in raising funds for these two projects.”

“The opportunity to join the Difference Makers Campaign was an easy choice,” said Legerski. “The University of Wyoming has been a part of my life for over 50 years. It began, as with most Wyoming youth, in attending a Cowboy football game at War Memorial Stadium. I look forward to visiting with the great fans of Wyoming Athletics over the next year. Go Pokes!”

Legerski led the Cowgirls basketball team from May of 2003 until his retirement following the 2019 season. Prior to that, he coached boy’s and girl’s basketball at Rock Springs High School, and women’s basketball at Western Wyoming Community College. He was also an assistant coach at the University of Utah.

War Memorial and Corbett Pool Renovations

The renovations to the West Side of War Memorial Stadium will focus on more seating options on the lower west side, including loge seating and permanent seatbacks in select locations, new restroom, and concession areas on the lower west side. Also included are ADA upgrades and a complete renovation of the press box/media area.

The Corbett Pool renovation and construction includes the construction of a new regulation-size, 50-meter pool for competition and training, replacing the old 25-meter pool. The new pool will also include upgraded diving areas and new seating areas for fans.