Legion Baseball Bash Features Noah Galloway This Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Fans of more than just baseball will want to attend this year’s Post 24 Legion Baseball Sand Puppy Baseball Bash.

The annual dinner event is the primary fund raiser for the baseball program with live and silent auctions, raffles, music and more. This year the program is eager to announce their keynote speaker, Noah Galloway.

Advertisement

“I have been trying for the last four years to get Noah as our speaker,” said Laura Grossnickle, treasurer of the program. “I can’t tell you how excited I am that we were finally able to book him. Our community has not had a speaker of this notoriety in a very long time and I pleased it’s Sand Puppy Baseball who gets to host him. Noah’s message will not only appeal to our team, but to fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” fitness gurus and of course military families.”

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sergeant Noah Galloway’s story is a shining example that with laughter, and the right amount of perspective, you can tackle anything. Noah demonstrates how to live life to the fullest, with no excuses.

He will share his story, including the battle he faced to overcome losing two limbs during Operation Iraqi Freedom, how fitness was crucial in his recovery, and how fitness is now more than a passion–it’s a lifestyle.

Advertisement

A highly sought after public speaker, Galloway travels the country sharing his story, encouraging and motivating others to offer no excuses. Most recently, Galloway lead his team to victory on FOX’s new hit series “American Grit,” where teams were tested with various military challenges. He also took third place in Season 20 of ABC’s hit series, “Dancing with The Stars.” Following his appearance on the November cover of “Men’s Health Magazine,” he was named the publication’s 2014 Ultimate Guy. Adding to the list, Galloway released his first book a memoir, “Living with No Excuses the Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier.” A firm believer in giving back to those around him in need, Galloway created the No Excuses Charitable Fund, which raises money and awareness for organizations that mean the most to him.

The Sand Puppy Baseball Bash takes place this Saturday, April 6, at the Holiday Inn. Doors open at 6 p.m. Those wanting to attend can purchase tickets through any legion baseball player through the program’s Facebook page or through the program’s web site at www.sandpuppybaseball.com.