ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2020) — Today is Memorial Day, a day to honor those military members who died while serving serving and defending our county.

The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 will have a flag-lowering ceremony and proclamation at 8 a.m. this morning at the Rock Spring Municipal Cemetery.

Green River’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 will have their ceremony at 10 a.m. at the city’s Riverview Cemetery.