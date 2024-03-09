Legislature approves new biennial budget with funding for RSHS construction

March 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After much debate, negotiations, and spirited meetings, the Wyoming Legislature finalized a $10.6 billion biennial budget for 2025-2026. It all came together on the last scheduled day of this year’s legislative session.

The Wyoming Senate passed the budget bill by a 17-14 vote, and the bill cleared the House by a 41-21 vote. It will now go to Governor Mark Gordon’s desk for signing.

The budget bill includes $300 million for the construction of K-12 schools in the state, including $150 million for new high school construction in Rock Springs. The current Rock Springs High School is 53 years old.

Sweetwater County School District #1 acquired land in 2006 for the replacement of the current high school. According to a recent opinion piece from District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, “Since 2014, the District has been following the careful process outlined by the State of Wyoming, studying the costs and benefits of every alternative, to obtain funds for new school construction.”