Legislature to hold 3 days of virtual meetings starting Tuesday

January 16, 2021 — The Wyoming State Legislature will begin three days of virtual meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 19. to consider bills introduced during last Tuesday’s one-day session. Public testimony will also be taken. All meetings will be live-streamed at the Legislature’s YouTube channel.

State lawmakers were required by the Wyoming Constitution to meet last Tuesday and did so virtually. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also gave his “Message to the Legislature” address.

Any Wyoming resident wishing to testify can register to enter the Zoom meeting for each committee by clicking the ‘testify’ button on the Legislature’s calendar page at www.wyoleg.gov. Written materials can be submitted to committee members at [email protected].

The is the 66th State Legislature three-day schedule:

Tuesday, January 19 at 8:30 a.m. – Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources, Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions, House Revenue, House Appropriations

Tuesday, January 19 at 1:30 p.m. – Senate Revenue, Senate Appropriations, House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources, House Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs

Wednesday, January 20 at 8:30 a.m. –Senate Judiciary, House Minerals, Business & Economic Development, House Labor, Health & Social Services

Wednesday, January 20 at 1:30 p.m. – Senate Labor, Health & Social Services, Senate Minerals, Business & Economic Development, House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions, House Education

Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 a.m. –Senate Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs, Senate Education, House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources

Thursday, January 21 at 1:30 p.m. – Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources