Leon James Doan (May 7, 1949-Nov. 2, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — Leon James Doan, 70, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on May 7, 1949, in Rock Springs, the son of Leon George Doan and Callie Ann Melish.

He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated in the Marines. He also attended Pepperdine University for two years.

Leon married Lynda Vigil-Doan, and they later divorced. He later met Susan Collette Chapman, and they have been happily together for over 37 years.

Mr. Doan was the owner of LJD Towing & Repair Inc.

He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, VFW, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and The Family.

Leon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling jokes, making people blush, socializing, gambling, camping, fishing, and would argue a post hole in the ground.

Survivors include the love of his life, Susan of Rock Springs; two sons, Leon Doan Jr. and companion Keri Farwell of Rock Springs, and Shaun Doan and wife Malinda of Rock Springs; three daughters, Carrie Doan-Frolic and husband Nate of Rock Springs, Brooke Burton and husband Lee of Eden, Wyoming, and Randi Gurule of Sandy, Utah; two sisters, Cindy Martin of Rock Springs, and Sandra Bider and husband Don of Rock Springs; 13 grandchildren, Zaven Gurule, Lynndon Lehmann, Brittanie Salmeron, Braydon Frolic, Alexis Lehmann, Zaniken Gurule, Preston Lehmann, Ashlie Frolic, Kloie Burton, Kaden Freeze, Isaac Doan, Bailey Freeze, and Adin Doan; four nephews, Jerry Doan, Eddie Bider, Troy Bider, and Stephen Kiskis; two nieces, Wendy Covolo and Meadow Martin; as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents/grandparents, Callie Ann and Leon Doan; his biological parents, Betty Ablett and Floyd Gordon; nephew Jason Doan; brother Jerry Doan; Grandpa James Jones; and Jean Vigil, Edith Sterner, Carl Vigil, and David Gurule.

The family of Leon Doan respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. A public viewing will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call at the chapel from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday.

Graveside services and military honors will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.