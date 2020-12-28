Leonard J. Ormandy (February 5, 1929 – December 25, 2020)

Leonard J. Ormandy, 91, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 45 years and a former resident of Nottingham, England.

He was born on February 5, 1929 in Woodhorn, England; the son of William Ormandy and Levinea Green.

Leonard attended schools in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Northumberland, England. He was a 1943 Graduate of the Secondary School.

Mr. Ormandy married Ingeborg M. Ebsen in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Northumberland, England, in 1949.

Leonard worked as a Underground Miner for Allied Chemicals for 22 years until his retirement in 1997.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, spending time with his family, and working.

Survivors include one son; Leonard D, Ormandy, of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Maria D. Ormandy, of Cotgrave Nott’s, England, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings.

Following cremation; a celebration will be conducted at a later date.

