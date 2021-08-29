Les Schwab purchases local and statewide Plains Tire locations

August 29, 2021 — Back on July 12, Les Schwab Tire Centers announced they reached an agreement to purchase the nine Plains Tires stores in Wyoming, including the locations in Rock Springs and Green River. The price of that purchase was not disclosed.

The Plains Tire website states the company has been in business since 1941 and bills itself as Wyoming’s largest and oldest tire company. Les Schwab Tire, based in Bend, Oregon, has been in business since 1952 and currently operates locations in 10 states with 445 locations.

Transition

While the sale has gone through, according to Rock Springs Les Schwab Tire manager Vince Stanton, the company will not have total control of all the Plains Tire locations until after the first of the year.

The Rock Springs Les Schwab Tire is currently the only Les Schwab Tire location in Wyoming, while Plains Tire locations are also in Evanston, Gillette, Laramie, Riverton, Sheridan, and Casper (two locations).

When asked why the interest in purchasing the Plain Tire Stores, Stanton stated, “It’s a quicker, easier way for us to get Les Schwab throughout the state of Wyoming versus having to build a store in new locations. With the acquisition of Plains, there is already a store in the area that people are familiar with.”

The Future

Plain’s Tires was not just a tire store, they also offered mechanical services such as engine repair, something that is not currently available at Les Schwab Tires. “They’re going to become what we do, Les Schwab, where we don’t do engine work,” Stanton said. “But that I believe is still up in the air as this is the first time, as a company, we’ve done this. So, they’re going through how to make this work the best.”

When asked if the current Rock Springs and Green River Plains Tire employees would have opportunities with Les Schwab Tires, Stanton said, “Yes. The way I understand it, we have tried, and we are going to try to retain the employees at Plains locations.” He added, “They already know the community where they are based out of and, like I said, they’re going to be able to stay with that store. They will have the same promotional opportunities all other Les Schwab employees have.”