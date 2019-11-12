Let Lightwire Theater brighten up your holidays

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) — The Broadway Theater is thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas.

Performance starts at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at The Broadway Theater. Tickets are $15 at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and BroadwayRS.com.

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is sponsoring this event.

Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry, poignant story telling and perform in complete darkness.

Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on America’s Got Talent, Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with its unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters.

People of all ages will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and unique menageries of characters that magically appear out of the darkness. Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance, with the music of timeless holiday hits, this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope creates a truly one-of-a-kind, inspired and exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come.

The 2019-20 Broadway season is underwritten by the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater BOCES, Genesis Alkali, Explore Rock Springs and Green River, and Rocky Mountain Power.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information about the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.