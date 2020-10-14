Let Wyo4News shine a spotlight on your student this school year!

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) — This school year, Wyo4News is proudly presenting the Small-Town Scholar feature! Do you have or know a fantastic kid who deserves some recognition? This school year, Wyo4News would like to recognize all students who go that extra mile to be great!

Grades K-12, submit your nomination to [email protected], have your scholar answer a couple of quick questions:

Student’s Name:

School Name:

Student Grade:

Why they’re nominated i.e. (excellent student, Shows kindness, helps out a lot at home)

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Batman or Superman?

Who do you look up to?

Does pineapple go on pizza?

Favorite Teacher?

Send us an email with the answered questions, a photo of the scholar and let Wyo4News showcase your HOME-TOWN SCHOLAR!

(By submitting a photo with this entry, you are giving permission to Wyo4News to publish the photo on Facebook.com/WyoNews and www.Wyo4News.com. We reserve the right to crop the photo for the purpose of size and photo content)