Let Wyo4News shine a spotlight on your student this school year!

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 17, 2020) — This school year, Wyo4News is proudly presenting the Small-Town Scholar feature! Do you have or know a fantastic kid who deserves some recognition? This school year, Wyo4News would like to recognize all students who go that extra mile to be great!

Grades K-12, submit your nomination to [email protected], have your scholar answer a couple of quick questions:

Student’s Name:

School Name:

Student Grade:

Why they’re nominated:

What is your favorite subject?

What is your least favorite subject?

Who do you look up to?

What are your future plans?

What do you do in your free time?

What is your favorite quote?

Send us an email with the answered questions, a photo of the scholar, and let Wyo4News showcase your HOME-TOWN SCHOLAR!

The Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by ARS, Fremont Motors, and Green River Basin Federal Credit Union.

(By submitting a photo with this entry, you are giving permission to Wyo4News to publish the photo on Facebook.com/WyoNews and www.Wyo4News.com. We reserve the right to crop the photo for the purpose of size and photo content)