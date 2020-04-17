Let’s Ride! ‘Drag the Cruise’ COVID-19 fundraising events tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — According to a press release from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, “Tonight’s Cruising the Drag against COVID-19 seems to be just what the doctor ordered.”

WyoRadio, The Radio Network and Kelly’s Convenience Centers have teamed up to host “Cruising the Drag against COVID-19” tonight in Rock Springs and Green River. The events will take place from 7-8 p.m. (Cruise routes located at the bottom of this article)

All monies raised through Cruising the Drag donation boxes will be presented to the Memorial Hospital Foundation to assist front line health care workers. Bruce Pivic of WyoRadio, Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and Al Harris of The Radio Network have each pledged to match donations up to $1,000.

“You don’t have to donate to participate”, Pivic said, “But if the community does raise at least $1,000, the Foundation will receive $4,000.”

Western Wyoming Beverages will donate 1,000 sodas and Kelly’s Convenience Center and Sinclair will donate swag bags.

Rock Springs and Green River residence are invited to join the “cruise” in their own vehicles. Participants are encouraged to honk their horns while cruising as an audio support to patients of COVID-19, health care workers, and area first responders. Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will occur during the “cruise”.

Donation collection boxes will be set up at the Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs and the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Cash or checks will be accepted with checks made out to the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Donations from those not on the cruise are also encouraged.

The Rock Springs Drag begins at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1652 9th Street and ends at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1645 Sunset Drive.

The Green River Drag begins at the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way and will end at the Arnold Family Chiropractic location at 705 Uinta Drive.

WyoRadio and The Radio Network will both be airing “Cruise the Drag” music during the event on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) and The Radio Network’s 1490 KUGR on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.