Level up with activities this summer at the libraries

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 28, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to announce a full slate of in-person programs for the summer.
“We are happy to be able to host in-person events again,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant library director. “Starting June 1, we will have weekly story times, toddler times, summer reading events, and more.”
The events are all part of the library’s Level Up Summer Reading Challenge, a program that encourages children and people of all ages to read and learn throughout the summer when school is out. Community members are encouraged to stop by any of the libraries to sign up, or to sign up online by visiting the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on “Summer Reading Challenge” the top of the page. Readers are encouraged to log their reading time throughout the summer for the chance to win prizes.
Along with logging reading, the library’s programs are another great way to keep kids learning throughout the summer. Here’s a look at what the libraries are offering in June:
Summer Reading Events
11 a.m. Tuesdays @ White Mountain Library
June 1 – Let’s Plant a Garden
June 8 – Ann Lincoln’s Marvelous, Amazing and Magical Animals (second show @ 1 p.m.)
June 15 – Who Wants a Pet?
June 22 – Nature Letters
June 29 – All about Red, White and Blue Science
Story Time & Foam Party in the Park
2 p.m. Tuesdays @ parks in Green River
June 1 – Centennial Park
June 8 – Edgewater Park
June 15 – Clock Tower Park
June 22 – Centennial Park
June 29 – Edgewater Park
Summer Reading Events
11 a.m. Thursdays @ Rock Springs Library (or other location as specified below)
June 3 – Hidden Rainbow Story Walk @ Bunning Park
June 10 – Plant a Bee-Friendly Flower
June 17 – Foam Party @ Bunning Park
June 25 – Printmaking
Summer Reading Activities
Drop-in activities each week @ the Green River Library
June 1-5 – Design a Book Bag
June 7-12 – Flight School
June 14-19 – Artist Trading Card Trading Event
June 21-26 – Sharks and Mermaids
June 28-July 2 – The Science of Light
Ann Lincoln’s Marvelous, Amazing and Magical Animals
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 8 @ White Mountain Library
11 a.m. June 10 @ Centennial Park, Green River
Toddler Time
10:30 a.m. Mondays @ the Green River Library
10:30 a.m. Wednesdays @ the Rock Springs Library
Story Time
10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays @ White Mountain Library
1 p.m. Wednesdays @ Rock Springs Library
Teen Activities
Drop-in Activities @ the Green River Library
June 1 until supplies are gone – Design a Book Bag
June 1-August 7 – Scratch Tickets for the Win; Teen Trivia Challenge; Picture Scavenger Hunt
MARS Club
For 4th grade and up @ Rock Springs Library
1 p.m. June 4 – Watercolor Stencil Prints
1 p.m. June 18 – Candy Sushi
Creative Crossroads
Grab-and-go art projects for ages 10-adult @ the Green River Library
June (all month) – Watercolor Galaxy Painting
Summer Concert – Gary & Jackie
7 p.m. June 15 @ White Mountain Library
For a complete list of summer activities, visit the library online at sweetwaterlibraries.com.