Level up with activities this summer at the libraries

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 28, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to announce a full slate of in-person programs for the summer.

“We are happy to be able to host in-person events again,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant library director. “Starting June 1, we will have weekly story times, toddler times, summer reading events, and more.”

The events are all part of the library’s Level Up Summer Reading Challenge, a program that encourages children and people of all ages to read and learn throughout the summer when school is out. Community members are encouraged to stop by any of the libraries to sign up, or to sign up online by visiting the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on “Summer Reading Challenge” the top of the page. Readers are encouraged to log their reading time throughout the summer for the chance to win prizes.

Along with logging reading, the library’s programs are another great way to keep kids learning throughout the summer. Here’s a look at what the libraries are offering in June:

Summer Reading Events

11 a.m. Tuesdays @ White Mountain Library

June 1 – Let’s Plant a Garden

June 8 – Ann Lincoln’s Marvelous, Amazing and Magical Animals (second show @ 1 p.m.)

June 15 – Who Wants a Pet?

June 22 – Nature Letters

June 29 – All about Red, White and Blue Science

Story Time & Foam Party in the Park

2 p.m. Tuesdays @ parks in Green River

June 1 – Centennial Park

June 8 – Edgewater Park

June 15 – Clock Tower Park

June 22 – Centennial Park

June 29 – Edgewater Park

Summer Reading Events

11 a.m. Thursdays @ Rock Springs Library (or other location as specified below)

June 3 – Hidden Rainbow Story Walk @ Bunning Park

June 10 – Plant a Bee-Friendly Flower

June 17 – Foam Party @ Bunning Park

June 25 – Printmaking

Summer Reading Activities

Drop-in activities each week @ the Green River Library

June 1-5 – Design a Book Bag

June 7-12 – Flight School

June 14-19 – Artist Trading Card Trading Event

June 21-26 – Sharks and Mermaids

June 28-July 2 – The Science of Light

Ann Lincoln’s Marvelous, Amazing and Magical Animals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 8 @ White Mountain Library

11 a.m. June 10 @ Centennial Park, Green River

Toddler Time

10:30 a.m. Mondays @ the Green River Library

10:30 a.m. Wednesdays @ the Rock Springs Library

Story Time

10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays @ White Mountain Library

1 p.m. Wednesdays @ Rock Springs Library

Teen Activities

Drop-in Activities @ the Green River Library

June 1 until supplies are gone – Design a Book Bag

June 1-August 7 – Scratch Tickets for the Win; Teen Trivia Challenge; Picture Scavenger Hunt

MARS Club

For 4th grade and up @ Rock Springs Library

1 p.m. June 4 – Watercolor Stencil Prints

1 p.m. June 18 – Candy Sushi

Creative Crossroads

Grab-and-go art projects for ages 10-adult @ the Green River Library

June (all month) – Watercolor Galaxy Painting

Summer Concert – Gary & Jackie

7 p.m. June 15 @ White Mountain Library

For a complete list of summer activities, visit the library online at sweetwaterlibraries.com.