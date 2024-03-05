Libby named new SWCSD #1 Superintendent

March 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced its new Superintendent. He is Dr. Joesph Libby, currently the Superintendent of the Sibley East Public Schools in Gaylord, Minnesota.

Libby’s hiring was announced last night in a special meeting of the District #1 Board of Trustees. The vote to hire Libby was unanimous.

Libby appeared before the board last night via video, stating he was proud and honored to be the next District #1 Superintendent. He added, “I’m really excited to get to know the community. We can’t wait to get started.”

Libby was one of four candidates to be interviewed for the position. He will begin his new duties on July 1, when current District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern will leave the position.