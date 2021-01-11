Libraries bringing stories into homes with Dial-A-Story service

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 11, 2021) — Have you ever wished you can have a story read to you at any time? Now you can, thanks to the new Dial-A-Story service provided by the Sweetwater County Library System.

“People have been having a tough time during the pandemic, and many have been reluctant to leave their homes to visit the libraries,” said Becky Iwen, Sweetwater County Library Youth Services manager. “We hope that by bringing stories into people’s homes we can make their days a little brighter.”

The Dial-A-Story service is simple to use, free to the public, and available 24/7. Call 872-3201 or 352-6660 and follow the prompts to select a story.

Ten story options will be available each month. Right now, all of the stories included in the service are children’s books. They are read by librarians in the library system and by community members. The library will be seeking out more community members to add to the stories each month and to provide a range of voices. The library system is planning to keep the service going throughout the year.

“We are excited to soon offer stories in Spanish and stories for a variety of ages,” Iwen said.