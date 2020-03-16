Libraries closed Monday, March 16

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 16, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Library System has just announced that all county libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center are closed today, March 16, to allow time to determine the best ways to provide library services to the community during this current health crisis. An update about future closures will be posted later this evening.

Patrons are encouraged to check out and enjoy the library’s digital content during the closure. Find information about ebooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming movies here https://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com/ebooks_movies.php.