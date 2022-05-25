Libraries kicking off summer reading with reptile shows on June 7 and 8

Shutterstock image

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to kick off its Summer Reading Program with a creepy, crawly, slithery and scaly good time. Children and families are invited to join the library for three shows by Scales and Tails of Utah, a group that hosts reptile shows.

The shows will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Bunning Park in Rock Springs, and at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Centennial Park in Green River.

Scales and Tails will bring an assortment of animals, including creepy crawlies such as scorpions, spiders and roaches, lizards, a tortoise and snakes. The 45-minute shows will be followed by 15 minutes of animal handling.

Sign up for Summer Reading

The library’s Summer Reading Program, with the theme of Oceans of Possibilities, runs from June 6 through August 6. The library will be hosting a sign-up week from May 31 through June 4. The first 500 kids to sign up at the Sweetwater County Library, Rock Springs Library, or White Mountain Library, will receive a free bag and book to keep. Signups will also continue throughout the summer.

The Summer Reading program is the library’s biggest program every year. “The purpose of summer reading is to keep kids reading and learning throughout the summer while school is out,” said Library Director Lindsey Travis. “The program encourages kids to read and earn prizes, and provides fun events and activities to keep them busy throughout the summer.”

Kids who sign up will receive a reading log for 200 minutes. For each log returned to the library, they will receive a prize and an entry into the library’s final prize basket drawings at the end of the summer. The more logs that get turned in, the more chances kids will have to win the final prizes.

The library also hosts an adult summer reading program. “At the library, we encourage a lifelong love of reading and learning,” Travis said. “And we love seeing people of all ages getting excited about picking up new books.” Adults who sign up will complete five hours of reading per log for a chance to win a Yeti cooler or one of two Yeti tumblers.

The Sweetwater County Library, Rock Springs Library, and White Mountain Library, will all be hosting weekly programs all summer for kids. For a complete list of programs being offered, please visit, sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on Summer Events, or stop by any of the libraries to pick up a Summer Events Guide.

The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, an organization that funds programs and services above and beyond what county tax dollars can support, and a Wyoming Humanities grant, which is helping fund children’s programs at the Rock Springs Library through 2022.