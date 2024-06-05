Libraries “Rock Kickoff Parties” begin today

June 4, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Libraries Rock Kickoff Parties start today, marking the beginning of a summer filled with fun and activities. The events will feature music, dancing, a free merchandise tent, and a kid-focused concert to set the tone for the summer.

Today festivities will take place at Centennial Park in Green River and Thursday, June 6, at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. Tents will open at 10:30 a.m., and music from WY5 will start at 11 a.m. The event will last until noon.

There are more events this week as well in case you miss the Rock Kickoff Parties, including: Teen Thursdays at the Sweetwater County Library These events are held Thursdays from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. for incoming 6th-12th graders. The event on June 6 is a Kickoff Party. Yarnstorm at the Sweetwater County Library The Sweetwater County Library is hosting a Yarnstorm for all fiber artists on June 8 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and needs your help to decorate the front entrance of the library with yarn graffiti. Stop by the library to get supplies for crocheting or knitting a piece of your choice, and return it to the library by June 8 to participate in the Yarnstorm.

Visit the Sweetwater County Library System Facebook page for all of the details and these and upcoming events for the summer.