Library system calls for entries to Sweetwater Photo Open exhibit

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — Local photographers have an opportunity to display their creative work in the Sweetwater Photo Open January through February at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

The Sweetwater Photo Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System. The exhibit opens on Jan. 6 and will be on display through Feb. 29. The deadline to enter is by 5 p.m. Jan. 3.

The two-page entry form is available at the county libraries circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at White Mountain Library, and the exhibit is open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. The photographs must be framed, ready to hang with wire or saw-tooth hangers and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpitich, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.