Library System hosting 2020 Ghost Walks in October

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Library System is hosting its 2020 Ghost Walks in October with tickets becoming available Saturday, September 26. Those wanting to attend can get tickets from noon to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Tickets are $10 with a two-person limit and are also sold by phone at 307-875-3615 ex. 1. Tickets can be picked up the following week at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, located at 300 N 1st E St.

The Ghost Walks will take place on Saturday, October 17, and Saturday, October 24, with both taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Library.

Those attending must be 16 years of age or older.

Participants must wear a mask for the entire event and you must bring your own, no exceptions.

Advertisement

Sanitizing will be done in-between each Ghost Walk.

Everyone taking part in the Ghost Walks can bring your own hand-held ghost hunting equipment.

For more information on the Ghost Walks, visit the Ghost Walk Crew Facebook page, or contact the Sweetwater County Library at (307) 362-2665.