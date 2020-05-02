Library system offering new professional development service

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to offer a new service to help patrons build their professional skills. Lynda.com is now available through the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com.

Lynda.com is a LinkedIn learning library that offers more than 7,000 on-demand courses that can be accessed anytime to help people achieve their personal and professional goals.

With bite-sized content, patrons have unlimited access to a large library of high-quality, current, and engaging video tutorials taught by recognized industry experts.

From short videos to longer courses, patrons using the Lynda database can learn everything from new software to business, creative and communication skills.

“While the libraries still do not have a scheduled reopening date, we are happy to be able to offer this great new service to our patrons,” said Assistant Director Lindsey Travis.

In order to access Lynda.com, visit the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click “online services” at the top of the page. Scroll down and click on Lynda.com in the list of services. Enter your library card number and PIN to set up your account.

If you need help finding your library card or PIN, please contact the library at [email protected].

Lynda.com is just one of many services the library system is offering during the COVID-19 closure. Patrons can also access ebooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming movies and music through several apps provided by the library system.

For information on these services, visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on “ebooks, movies & more” at the top of the page.

The library is also offering children’s programs through its Facebook page at Facebook.com/sweetlibraries.

The weekly offerings include:

Toddler Time with Becky @ 10:30 a.m. Mondays

Reading with Aaron @ 2 p.m. weekdays

Story Time with Becky @ 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Create with Konstanz @ 10:30 a.m. Thursdays

Stories with Sunny @ 10:30 a.m. Fridays