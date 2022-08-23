Library to offer Creative Ageing Acrylic Watercolor Class for seniors

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System is offering a free, nine-week acrylic watercolor class for seniors aged 55+. This class is a joint effort between the library system, the Wyoming State Library, and Lifetime Arts, Inc. The library has offered similar classes in the past.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Participants will learn basic techniques of painting with acrylics over a nine-week course taught by Community Fine Arts Center Director Debra Soule. Classes will be held every Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Ferrero Room at the Rock Springs Library on C Street and will run from September 21 through November 16. The last session on November 16 will be a reception and exhibit to share with family and friends.

Participants are asked to commit to coming to each session, as new skills are acquired each week. All supplies are provided, the only thing participants need to bring is enthusiasm to learn.

Pre-registration is required. The class will be limited to 12 students. Those interested can call or visit one of the three main libraries or the Community Fine Arts Center to sign up.

Rock Springs Library – 307-352-6667

Sweetwater County Library – 307-875-3615

White Mountain Library – 307-362-2665

Community Fine Arts Center – 307-362-6212