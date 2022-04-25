“Life: Our Stories” dance production highlights our life experiences

Sierra Bird takes a large jump as Haruka Aoki, left, watches during rehearsal of the piece “Paths.”

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Local dance company Converge Dance Works in partnership with Western Wyoming Community College’s Dance Club present “Life: Our Stories,” an original dance production choreographed by local dance artist and college employee, Ann Jantz.

The dance concert is on April 29, 2022, in the Western Wyoming Community College Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. This production is funded generously by a grant from the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services and is free and open to the public.

“Life: Our Stories” takes its inspiration from the different experiences we all encounter in our lives, and each piece is set to the music of The Beatles. The idea for the show has been sitting on the back burner for a while, until a unique opportunity presented itself, according to Jantz.

WWCC Dance Club students joining Jantz and company member and college employee Kit Kofoed in this project are Sierra Bird, Haruka Aoki, Inez O’Connor, Sara Horiuchi and Jorja Warembourg.

The show consists of nine dance works, all set to the music of The Beatles. Jantz said the music choice was the only choice to accompany the idea of each work because “The Beatles’ music speaks to every part of our life experience.” Jantz promises the show will be fun, and even the most inexperienced dance audience members will be rocking in their seats.

“Come for the dance or come for the music or come for both,” she said. “If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, come and tune in and see how we use the music to create beautiful movement and images,” Jantz said.