Life RU Ready? Committee receives $1,140 donation

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Life RU Ready? Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 8 was presented with a donation of $1,140 from Jennifer Salazar and her husband.

The couple recently hosted a “Paint your own Tree of Life” paint night fundraiser through her company, Wyoming Paint and Create. The Salazars hosted the fundraiser in honor of Larissa Rose Salazar in support of suicide prevention awareness.

Life RU Ready? Sweetwater County is a “life simulation” health fair for teens and parents designed to increase awareness of the consequences of teen risky behavior, decrease motivation to participate in risk-taking behaviors, and provide new opportunities for parent and teen communication.

The Life RU Ready Event is organized each October at the Sweetwater County Event Complex. This year the event will be Oct. 21-23. Students from Sweetwater County School Districts 1 and 2 as well as students from Farson and Wamsutter will be bused to the event.

Home-schooled students and the pubic are also encouraged to attend.

For more information on the Life RU Ready or to get involved, visit https://www.sweetwaterliferuready.com/.a