Life RU Ready? puts students in real-world scenarios and consequences of choices

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) – Today through Wednesday, students in seventh and tenth grades from across Sweetwater County will participate in the life-simulation health fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The Life RU Ready? Program is back in Rock Springs for its sixth year this week. Students from Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Wamsutter, and alternative schools will be in attendance.

The program is designed to increase student awareness of the consequences of actions, decrease motivation to participate in risky behavior, and opens the door for parents and teens to communicate.

Life RU Ready? puts students in real-world scenarios and shows the consequences of choices that can be made in situations faced by many teens.

The event is made possible by community volunteers and organizations.