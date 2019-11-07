Life Skills named Downtown Rock Springs Volunteers of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) – On Wednesday the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Life Skills as its Volunteers of the Month for October.

Advertisement

According to a press release from the Rock Springs URA, individuals from Life Skills complete many tasks in Downtown Rock Springs. Tasks include taking the garbage out from several areas, unloading and loading merchandise during events, sweeping around buildings, cleaning windows and planting the Main Street Market signs around the community.

They were especially helpful during the 2019 Blues and Brews in Bunning Park.

To learn more about Life Skills go to www.lifeskillswyo.com.