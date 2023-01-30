Light Fest held by GR Arts Council brought families together

Photo submitted by Katie Duncombe, CPRP, AFO, CTA – Recreation Program Supervisor

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Last month, the Green River Arts Council held its first-ever Light Fest on December 9 and 10, 2022. People could come down and enjoy an amazing light show throughout Riverside Nursery in Green River. Artists were able to display and sell artwork during this time as well.

During the two-day event, around 790 people attended, earning around $3,000 in admission sales, art sales, and donations. Kids could say hello to Mr. and Mrs. Claus while enjoying some hot cocoa. All money will help fund the Green River Arts Council, especially for their Art on the Green competition held in August.

The Green River Arts Council would like to give a big thanks to the City of Green River for helping install and place lights at Riverside Nursery, Riverside Nursery for allowing them to use the space, and all the volunteers that helped make this event possible.

In the future, the Green River Arts Council is considering moving the event to Expedition Island to better serve the artists.