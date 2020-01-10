Light snow and flurries mixing with gusty winds expected Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a special weather statement for areas of Sweetwater County and southern Lincoln County.

Weather forecasters are calling for light snow on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. with accumulations less than an inch. West to southwest winds are expected at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph.

Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow and gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick roads.