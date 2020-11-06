Light up the town with holiday lights along Dewar Drive

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) – It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to decorate the trees along Dewar Drive.

Throughout the month of November, businesses or individuals can adopt-a-tree through the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to spread some holiday cheer.

For a one-year adoption, members of the chamber of commerce can adopt for $35. A non-member can adopt for $40. For those who want to go above and beyond and adopt a large tree or gazebo, the price is $50.

For a three-year adoption, members of the chamber can adopt for $100. A non-member can adopt for $120. Large trees and gazebos cost $150.

If someone purchased a three-year tree last year, please call the chamber prior to setting your tree up. They want to verify the tree information and ensure everything is good to go.

The city will provide electric plugs to light up the tree. The decorations will come down on Jan. 11, 2021.

For more information, call the chamber staff at 307-362-3771 or email [email protected]