Lighted Holiday Parade is tonight in downtown RS

Check out the parade route here

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 7, 2019) — The 22nd Annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Holiday Parade is today! Come and be a part of the fun and festivities.

Advertisement

This year’s theme is The Grinch.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up at 7 p.m. The route is as follows:

The parade will start at the corner of C Street and Broadway.

Floats will move first down South Main, then turn right on to E Street, left on Broadway and into the underpass.

The parade will continue down M Street, make a left onto Pilot Butte and then another quick left onto K Street.

The parade will move down K Street to North Front Street, where the floats will turn right and travel down North Front.

The parade will end at the corner of North Front and Elk Street.

Parade participants are asked to gather at the old hospital parking lot at the top of C Street beginning at 3 p.m.

There will be pre-parade cookies and hot cocoa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum starting at 4:30.

Residents young and old will have an opportunity to visit the Grinch in a meet and greet event prior to the Lighted Holiday Parade.

Get the camera ready for a selfie with the naughtiest from Whoville at the new gazebo in front of City Hall at the corner of Broadway and D streets on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Grinch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock Springs resident Ric Sugihara will bring a little chaos as The Grinch.