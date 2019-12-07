Lighted Holiday Parade is tonight in downtown RS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 7, 2019) — The 22nd Annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Holiday Parade is today! Come and be a part of the fun and festivities.
This year’s theme is The Grinch.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up at 7 p.m. The route is as follows:
- The parade will start at the corner of C Street and Broadway.
- Floats will move first down South Main, then turn right on to E Street, left on Broadway and into the underpass.
- The parade will continue down M Street, make a left onto Pilot Butte and then another quick left onto K Street.
- The parade will move down K Street to North Front Street, where the floats will turn right and travel down North Front.
- The parade will end at the corner of North Front and Elk Street.
Parade participants are asked to gather at the old hospital parking lot at the top of C Street beginning at 3 p.m.
There will be pre-parade cookies and hot cocoa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum starting at 4:30.
Residents young and old will have an opportunity to visit the Grinch in a meet and greet event prior to the Lighted Holiday Parade.
Get the camera ready for a selfie with the naughtiest from Whoville at the new gazebo in front of City Hall at the corner of Broadway and D streets on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Grinch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rock Springs resident Ric Sugihara will bring a little chaos as The Grinch.