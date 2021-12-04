“Lighted Holiday Parade” to take place this evening

Lighted Christmas Parade map courtesy of the Rock Springs Police Department

December 4, 2021 — The Lighted Holiday Parade will take place tonight through Downtown Rock Springs. While the weather will be warmer than in some years past, the weather forecasters are calling for wind gusts between 25 and 40 tonight. Hopefully, the strongest winds will hold off until the parade’s conclusion. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced that this year’s Parade Grand Marshall is Rose Moseby. Santa will also be making an appearance.

Before the parade, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo will light the Mayor’s Tree at 5 p.m. at the park located at the intersection of Grand and North Front Street.