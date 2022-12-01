“Lighted Holiday Parade” to take place this Saturday

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Lighted Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Downtown Rock Springs. The theme this year is “What Christmas Is All About”. The weather on Saturday during the day should have a high near 25, but as the sun goes down, there will be a low of 10, so remember to bundle up warmly! The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at the corner of C Street and Broadway and ending at A Street and Elk Street. (see map below)

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced that Greg and Cindy Bailey will be the Grand Marshals for the Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Parade this year.

Before the parade, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo will light the Mayor’s Tree at 5 p.m. at the park located at the intersection of Grand and North Front Street.