Lighter winds here, strong winds forecast for southeast I-80

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — Here in Sweetwater County, we are expecting west winds of 7 to 15 mph today and less than 10 mph tonight. If you are planing to travel I-80 east of Rawlins today or tonight, you may be challenged with high winds from Arlington to near Laramie.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Sunday. West winds are expected to blow at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Travel will be hazardous, especially for light, high profile vehicles including camping and tractor trailers. Snow showers could result in areas of low visibility and slick road conditions.