Lily Sunshine Harris recognized during City Council Meeting for Congressional Awards

Lilly Sunshine Harris at the City Council Meeting – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council Meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Pete Rust, along with the council members, recognized Lilly Sunshine Harris for her outstanding job in community service. Harris is from Green River and received the Congressional gold, silver, and bronze medal. With her hard work, the City of Green River congratulated and thanked her for making Green River a better place to live.

Harris explained, “I was recognized for the Congressional Award. There are 4 pillars you have to do. There is Personal Development, Physical Fitness, Expedition Exploration, and Public Service. There were different awards. You could get bronze, silver, or gold. I chose to do all of them.” For the public service pillar, Harris visited the homeless, wrote a story about brain injuries, would knit hats and scarves for children with cancer as well as delivered them to the homeless.

“You have to complete a certain amount of hours to get the different awards. For example, for the Expedition Exploration, you had to stay somewhere, as well as plan and map out the whole thing. It had to be 5 nights and 6 days for the gold medal. You can do it either virtual or in person,” Harris explained. She chose to go backpacking, which she thought was really cool.

For Personal Development, Harris chose to learn an instrument as well as picked up the sport of wrestling. According to Harris, “You have a minimum amount of time to finish this award”, which she explained was 2 years for her.

Mayor Pete Rust stated that she also planted all the flowers around Green River. Rust stated, “Lilly Harris, 2023 Gold Medal Congressional Award, 2022 Silver Medal Award, and 2021 Bronze Congressional Award, on behalf of the governing body and the City of Green River, we congratulate Lilly Harris for earning the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medal Congressional Awards. Thank you for your time in giving back to your community, making Green River a better place to live, and earning these prestigious awards. Nice job.”

According to the Congressional Award, “The program is open to all youth in the US between the ages of 14 and 24 regardless of ability, circumstance, or socioeconomic status. Participants earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold Certificates and Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medals. Each level involves setting goals in four program areas; Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration. Participants are eligible to register with the Award at 13 1/2 years old. Participants are eligible to submit completed record book applications when they reach the age of 14 years old.”