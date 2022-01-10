Limited number of Poke wrestlers competed Saturday in road matches

University of Wyoming photo

January 10, 2022 — Eight Cowboy wrestlers were in action Sunday afternoon facing opponents from both Northern Iowa and South Dakota State in a series of individual matches. No team scores were kept for these matches. Only eight Poke wrestlers made the road trip due to COVID protocols within the UW wrestling program.



“It wasn’t your ideal week leading up to the competition but we are thankful we were able to get out here and get a good number of matches in today.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said. “We showed some improvement in some areas we have been working which was nice to see for those guys that competed.”

Up next, Wyoming will host a pair of Big 12 duals facing Iowa State on Friday, in Laramie and then face North Dakota State on Sunday.



Cowboy Results:



125 – Jake Svihel – Svihel (WYO) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) 3-2, Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Svihel (WYO) 3-2



125 – Brendon Garcia – Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Garcia (WYO) 6-4, Garcia (WYO) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) 7-5 (SV-1)



125 – Darrick Stacey – Gabe Tagg (SDSU) tech. fall Stacey (WYO) 19-1



133- Job Greenwood – Greenwood (WYO) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU) 3-0, No. 31 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) major dec. Greenwood (WYO) 9-0



149 – Jaron Jensen – Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Jensen (WYO) 4-2, Jensen (WYO) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU) 4-2, Jensen (WYO) dec. Tristan Lara (UNI) 5-2



157 – Jacob Wright – Wright (WYO) dec. Cayd Lara (UNI) 11-4



165 – Coper Voorhees – Voorhees (WYO) dec. Jack Thomsen (SDSU) 6-4 (SV-1), No. 29 Tanner Cook (UNI) fall Voorvees (WYO)



285 – Terren Swartz – Swartz (WYO) dec. Bowen McConvile (SDSU) 5-3, No. 24 AJ Nevills (SDSU) dec. Swartz (WYO) 8-2, Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. Swartz (WYO) 2-1 (SV-1)