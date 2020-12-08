Limited spectators and new health guidelines for winter sports

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – Rock Springs High School student-athletes will be given a certain number of tickets for spectators during winter activities.

In order to appease the current health orders of 25% of capacity up to 100 spectators, a Google form link will be provided to coaches that will allow each athlete on every level a certain number of tickets.

The amount of tickets per athlete is not set in stone. However, the coach will communicate with their players to let them know how many tickets they are allowed to request on a weekly basis. After each athlete is allowed a chance to make their choices, then the community will be given a ticket option. And that’s only if there are tickets still available.

For people who are unable to attend or cannot attend, a streaming link to the games or events will be provided each week.

Listed below are guidelines each spectator will need to take notice of.

All spectators, athletes, (unless competing or warming-up) workers, game personnel, supervisors, and administration will be required to properly wear their face coverings over the nose at all times. This is a Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and WHSAA order. Failure to comply could result in that program receiving sanctions from the WHSAA, and spectators will be removed from the facility immediately. After each game, the facility will have to be cleared for the next set of spectators attending. No congregations will be allowed. If you happen to have a ticket for the next level game, you will have to reenter the facility and check back in at the front entrance. There will be no concessions and no food or drinks will be allowed into the building. Temperature checks and health question screenings will need to be done for all spectators, athletes, workers, game personnel, supervisors, administrators, etc. before entering the facility.