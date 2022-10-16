Lincoln Middle School wins conference 7th grade volleyball crown

Submitted photo

October 16, 2022 — Green River’s Lincoln Middle School 7th grade volleyball team recently won their conference championship. The tournament was held in Pinedale on Saturday, October 8. A total of 16 teams played for the title in which Lincoln Middle School went undefeated. The team finished the regular season with an 8-2 record.

Teams members, pictured above from left to right, are Coach Allen. Myah Tynsky (manager), Elexes Heward, Natalie Tynsky, Hailey DeGraw, Jaedyn Santhuff, Jillian Westenskow, Brookelyn Phillips, Raelie Pate, Athena Clement, Sailor Richardson, Makynleigh Poulsen, and Coach Hassert.