Linder adds Lithuanian player to Cowboys basketball roster

August 8, 2023 — On Monday, University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of Jonas Sirtautas to the 2023-24 roster. Sirtautas will join fellow Lithuanian Oleg Kojenets in wearing the brown and gold.

“We are excited to welcome Jonas to the Cowboy basketball family,” Linder said. “Jonas comes from one of the premier programs in Europe in Zalgiris and is an explosive athlete Wyoming fans will enjoy watching for years to come.”

The 6′-10″, 185-pound forward is a native of Kaunas, Lithuania. He spent time with the club team Zalgiris in his hometown of Kaunas. He was also picked to be a part of the NBA Academy last season in the United States.

His father, Darius, is a legendary former professional player in Lithuania and is currently one of the nation’s top player developers. His sister, Ugne, signed on to play for Providence this season.