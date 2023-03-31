Linder fills his coaching staff with Indiana State and former NBA hire

Submitted photo by the University of Wyoming

March 31, 2023 — University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of Bryston Williams to the coaching staff on Wednesday. Williams has served as an assistant coach at Indiana State for two seasons and spent time in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons as well.

“We are very excited to welcome Bryston and his family to the Wyoming community,” Linder said. “Bryston brings great energy and passion that our staff and players will see right away. He has diverse skill set working in various levels of college basketball and with his experience in the NBA. Bryston is a great addition and will make an impact on this program.”

Sponsor

Williams helped lead the Sycamores to 23 wins this season and a trip to the College Basketball Invitational as the top seed for the team’s first postseason trip since 2014. He helped mentor Courvoisier McCauley, the Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Year. He also mentored Cameron Henry, who earned All-MVC honors.

Williams spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons. His duties with the Pistons included developing the team’s mechanical shooting program, pre and post-practice workouts, film breakdown, and post-game reports.

“I want to thank coach Linder for the opportunity to be a part of a great program,” Williams said. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Laramie community and the entire State of Wyoming. When you get a chance to surround yourself with great people that help you grow, you don’t want to pass those opportunities up. It will be a special and great experience.”

Williams rounds out the Cowboy coaching staff as former assistant Sundance Wicks became head coach at Green Bay, and assistant coach Marc Rodgers is pursuing other opportunities in basketball.