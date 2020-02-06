Little Women: The Broadway Musical kicks off Western Theater’s spring semester

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Department presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical, which runs at 7:30 p.m. February 28, 29, March 5, 6, 7th with a matinee at 2:00 p.m. on the 7th.

The show is a lively rendition of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of four sisters and their adventures.

Meg, the oldest and on the lookout for a husband; Jo, the outspoken tomboy who wants to be a writer; Beth, a quiet and virtuous pianist; and Amy, who acts a perfect lady and adores visual beauty, live with their Marmee while their father is away in the Civil War.

As the sisters are faced with different trials and trying to find their place in the world, they eventually realize that they can do anything as long as they have each other.

Stephen Cramer, Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre, loves the story of “Little Women” because he had the privilege of being a part of it in graduate school.

Cramer describes the theme of “Little Women” as relatable to Jo’s character because “she’s always looking for something to make her feel successful and complete, and ends up discovering that it was something that she had all along.”

Cramer feels the show demonstrates how important it is to “draw strength from family and those around you,” and that “there are many changes within this show and that it really represents life in general and the struggle of being human. Learning to deal with struggles and grief, all while striving for what we want.”

Sarah Kropf, a second-year Musical Theatre major, is from Green River, Wyoming, and plays the eldest sister, Meg March.

“The more I portray Meg onstage, the more I realize how much we have in common. These commonalities help me breathe life into this character and to connect with the audience. It makes it easier to connect with your audience when everyone has dealt with similar situations that are in the show.”

Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances; however, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors.

For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit http://bit.ly/2lVhx16.