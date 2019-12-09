Living Window displays will entertain spectators in Downtown RS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will present living window displays throughout downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various scenes in the windows of local businesses.

“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Main Street Manager Chad Banks. “We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response.”

“We think this is a fun way for them to flaunt their charm and talent,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events coordinator added. “It also teaches them to become fearless in front of an audience.”

The Living Windows displays will be presented in the following businesses:

The Bike and Trike (612 Broadway Street) – featuring Studio 307 Dance Center

A Touch of Class (421 Broadway Street) – featuring White Mountain Skating Academy

Boschetto’s (617 Broadway Street) – featuring Sweetwater Spanish Club (cocoa/hot apple cider)

Bello Cappeli Salon – (406 Broadway Street) – featuring Artistry in Motion

Square State Brewing Company (422 South Main Street) – featuring Bitter Sweet Bomb Shells

Sweet Sage (410 South Main Street) – featuring The Rock Academy

High Country Realty – (435 Broadway Street) – Piano Fundamentals

Colorworks on Broadway (518 Broadway Street) – featuring Leonor Moreno with Studio 307 Dance Center

Pickin’ Palace (553 North Front Street) – featuring Charlee Jensen, Audrey Eaton and Payton Eaton from Studio 307 Dance Center.

As the participants strike a pose in the windows throughout the day, Santa will be seeing visitors in the Rock Springs Historic Museum and the free horse and carriage rides will be taking place from the Historic Train Depot/Coal Train Coffee Depot.

“No one can say there’s nothing to do in downtown during the holidays,” Brittain said. “We really hope the whole community will join us on Dec. 14.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the development of Downtown Rock Springs. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (Downtown RS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.