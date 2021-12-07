“Living Window” event to take place this Saturday in Rock Springs

A past Downtown Rock Springs “Living Windows” display. (Submitted photo)

December 7, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host the annual Living Windows event at several Downtown Rock Springs businesses this Saturday, December 11th.

Participating organizations will be posted at these businesses performing readings, creating tableaus, dancing, playing the pianos, and spreading holiday joy throughout the day.

Here is a list of participating organizations and their Saturday locations:

• Sweetwater Spanish Club at The New Studio Photography & Framing – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 420 S Main St.

• The Rock Academy at Muttley Crue – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 418 Broadway St.

• White Mountain Skating Academy at A Touch of Class Floral – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 421 Broadway St.

• Piano Fundamentals inside Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., 507 Broadway St.