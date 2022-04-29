LMS raises money for Arbor Day celebration

Lincoln Middle School Students – Photo submitted by Natalie Raney, 6th grade ELA/Social Studies teacher at Lincoln Middle School

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Lincoln Middle School Students have been learning about the five themes of Geography, specifically how humans can positively affect their environment. Mrs. Raney’s 8th-hour social studies class had an idea to raise money to buy a tree as a way they could positively affect the community. The other 6th grade students thought it was a great idea to collect “change” to make a change in the world. They designed posters and advertised around the school. Lincoln Middler School’s 6th-grade students raised $232.19 just from collecting change to help pay for the Arbor Day celebration.

The students planted the tree at the LMS track. The track lacks shade and the students wanted a tree that could provide shade during track meets.

On April 29, 2022, the 6th-grade students learned about the history of Arbor Day and how vital trees are to the community. They celebrated Arbor Day with a pizza party at Indian Hills Park in Green River. Home Depot graciously donated a crabapple tree to help cover the cost of the celebration. Thank you to all those who helped to make this educational day possible.